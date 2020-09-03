Perry County schools shift to online learning only

The Perry County School District is shifting to 100% online learning after the Labor Day weekend due to an increase in COVID-19 transmission in the county. All schools in the Perry County district will close to students at 3 p.m. Friday and will remain closed for at least two weeks. District superintendent Andy Comstock says the decision to move to a “virtual” instruction format was made after the Perry County Health Department raised the county’s COVID-19 alert level to “moderately high” Wednesday morning. The alert level was elevated after the health department reported 49 new lab-confirmed coronavirus cases and six probable cases in the county between Saturday and Tuesday. In a letter to district parents Wednesday, Comstock said the health department’s action triggered the district’s decision. The district plans to post weekly updates about its status and eventual reopening on its website, www.pcsd32.com, starting Sept. 10. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

