Sept. 2nd Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center confirmed 1 new COVID-19 related-death. They also reported 14 new confirmed cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 972 confirmed cases and 70 probable cases. There are 17 new recoveries. This brings the total to 1,042 cases with 826 recoveries, and 12 deaths in the county. 319 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 549 are in the City of Cape, and 174 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 157 cases (135 confirmed, 22 probable), 112 recoveries, 1 death

7 new confirmed cases

1 new probable

6 new recoveries

Perry – 452 cases (429 confirmed, 23 probable), 346 recoveries, 4 deaths

26 new confirmed cases

26 new recoveries

Scott – 662 cases, 502 recoveries, 14 deaths

16 new cases

4 new recoveries

Stoddard – 331 cases, 274 recoveries, 10 deaths

7 new cases

4 new recoveries