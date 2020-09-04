Bipartisan Group of Missouri County Clerks: Additional Funding is Needed for November Election

A national organization called the Brennan Center says CARES Act funding provided to Missouri isn’t enough to safely administer November elections. Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon is part of a bipartisan group of Missouri county clerks calling on Congress to provide additional funding for November. Lennon notes state law has changed this year, due to the pandemic.

For the November general election, absentee voting without notarization is allowed for Missourians 65 and older, or those who are vulnerable to the coronavirus. All other Missourians can vote by mail if they choose to, but notarization is required for them. Lennon says making sure Missouri has good and accessible elections with integrity is critical.