Cape man arrested on charges of first-degree statutory rape, sodomy

The Southeast Missourian reports that a Cape Girardeau man was arrested Saturday night for allegedly having sexual relations with a minor. 20-year-old Christian Banks is charged with first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sodomy. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. A probable-cause document stated a search of Banks’ account on Facebook showed he has tried to justify dating underage girls in the past. Banks is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

