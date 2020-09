There will be free COVID-19 testing in Butler County next week. There will be two days for testing in the upcoming weeks, one on September 10th, and one on September 14th, both from 5 to 7 pm. Both of the testing sites will be located at the Butler County Health Department on 1619 North Main in Poplar Bluff. To schedule an appointment, contact the department by calling 573-785-8478.

Like this: Like Loading...