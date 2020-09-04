SEMO alum Cedric the Entertainer urges support for College Colors Day

Comedian Cedric the Entertainer, who grew up in Caruthersville, Missouri, and is a Southeast Missouri State University graduate, is using social media to encourage Redhawks fans to wear the school’s colors today, National College Colors Day. Started in 2004, Colors Day is held on the Friday before Labor Day to challenge Americans to display team spirit. The 56-year old comic, born Cedric Kyles, graduated from Southeast in 1987 with a degree in mass communications. In a 36-second video uploaded Wednesday to the Living at Southeast Facebook group, Kyles delivered his message. Learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

Like this: Like Loading...