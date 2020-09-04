Washington University works with MO to ensure new COVID-19 test will be available to all Missourians

Washington University in St. Louis says its newly-approved saliva-based COVID-19 test will help to boost Missouri’s testing capacity. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the test. During a press conference yesterday in St. Louis, Dr. Jeff Milbrandt says the new test will help to move away from the limited testing supply since the COVID-19 crisis began.

Missouri currently conducts about 100,000 tests weekly. Milbrandt says the test can also be changed to accommodate other viruses, such as the flu.