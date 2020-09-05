Trading Post – September 5
BF Goodrich radial tire – never used – $200
Drum equipment – ph #: 573-334-6543
Yard Sale – 417 Broadway – Sikeston
Vanguard lawn mower engine – $200 – ph #: 837-9005
Three acres on Hwy 77 – near Kelly High School
3-wheel scooter – ph #: 573-270-1476
Tree trimming service
Buying: gas-powered hedge trimmer – ph #: 573-837-3237
Airline guitar
Buying: pickup – ph #: 573-282-2268
Lane recliner – $100
Gold gym weight set – $125 – ph #: 573-450-5312
Yard Sale – 503 S. Kingshighway – Sikeston
AR15 w/case – $800 – ph #: 450-1862
40 gal water heater – $250 – ph #: 382-2329
Battery powered golf cart
Two wood stoves – w/pipes
Various riding lawn mowers – ph #: 421-5385
Buying: Stihl garden tiller
Buying: Bose stereo w/CD player – ph #: 667-5540
Buying: Yorkie puppy – ph #: 573-471-9537
Scrap aluminum – FREE – ph #: 579-7942