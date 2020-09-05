Trading Post – September 5

BF Goodrich radial tire – never used – $200

Drum equipment – ph #: 573-334-6543

————–

Yard Sale – 417 Broadway – Sikeston

————–

Vanguard lawn mower engine – $200 – ph #: 837-9005

————–

Three acres on Hwy 77 – near Kelly High School 

3-wheel scooter – ph #: 573-270-1476

————–

Tree trimming service

Buying: gas-powered hedge trimmer – ph #: 573-837-3237

————–

Airline guitar

Buying: pickup – ph #: 573-282-2268

————–

Lane recliner – $100

Gold gym weight set – $125 – ph #: 573-450-5312

————–

Yard Sale – 503 S. Kingshighway – Sikeston

————–

AR15 w/case – $800 – ph #: 450-1862

————–

40 gal water heater – $250 – ph #: 382-2329

————–

Battery powered golf cart

Two wood stoves – w/pipes 

Various riding lawn mowers – ph #: 421-5385

————–

Buying: Stihl garden tiller 

Buying: Bose stereo w/CD player – ph #: 667-5540

————–

Buying: Yorkie puppy – ph #: 573-471-9537

————–

Scrap aluminum – FREE – ph #: 579-7942

