Want to win $3500 for the Holidays? Enter for your chance to win!

Splurge on Thanksgiving. Avoid the Black Friday crowds. Shop the Cyber Monday deals. Support local business on Shop Small Saturday. And help Santa’s elves fulfill all the wishes for your good little girls and boys!

Enter daily now through Monday, September 28th for a chance to win $3500 to make the holidays bright.

And don’t forget to share your referral link for more chances to win!