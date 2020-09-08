Cape PD investigate shots fired Saturday morning striking St. Mary’s Cathedral

The Southeast Missourian reports that the Cape Girardeau Police Department investigated reports of multiple shots fired about 3:45 a.m. Saturday. Callers in the area of Jefferson and South Sprigg streets heard multiple shots fired, but no direct witnesses or suspects were located. Officers canvassed the area and found evidence gunshots were fired near the intersection South Sprigg and William streets, and it was later discovered one bullet struck St. Mary’s Cathedral on William St. At this point there are no suspects and no direct witnesses to the incident.

