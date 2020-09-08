Missouri Officials Unveil New Statewide Apprenticeship Matching Service

Officials say the launch of a new statewide apprenticeship matching service will enhance Missouri’s leadership role in using apprenticeships to help train the state’s workforce. Missouri’s workforce development director Dr. Mardy Leathers said that the state ranked second in the nation in 2019 for new apprenticeships.

Leathers says health care is another key area for apprentices. He also says the Missouri Chamber Foundation has been awarded a six-million dollar federal grant, to create 53-hundred tech industry apprenticeships.