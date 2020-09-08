Parson defends out-of-state firm’s role in Missouri’s COVID-19 response

Missouri has paid a consulting firm more than $829,000 so far in federal coronavirus aid to help coordinate the state’s pandemic response. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that payroll records show the McChrystal Group has received federal funding from the state. The contract bypassed the normal bidding process. During a press conference in St. Louis, Governor Parson defended his decision to bring in the firm.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway says Parson paid the out-of-state business taxpayer money meant to directly help Missourians impacted by the public health crisis. She says all we have to show for it is rising infections, delayed school reopenings, a positivity rate over 10%, and a spot in the White House Coronavirus Task Force’s “Red Zone.”