MO NEA wants state to launch public database of COVID-19 exposures in schools
A group representing about 34,000 Missouri teachers wants the state to create a centralized system for the public to see COVID-19 exposures within K through 12 and higher education schools. President of the Missouri National Education Association Phil Murray says he thinks the state could give parents a comprehensive picture of school-related exposures.
The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says it has forwarded the association’s request to the state Health Department for review.