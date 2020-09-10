Cape Girardeau Public Library Reopen For Browsing

The Cape Girardeau Public Library reopened for browsing on yesterday, after several months of offering reduced drive-thru-only services due to COVID-19.

“We know there is no replacement for holding a book in your hands and reading the dust jacket to determine if a book is worthy enough to check out and take home. We know that our patrons have missed that experience,” library director Katie Hill said.

You may select your own books, DVDs, or CDs by browsing the library’s shelves, or you may continue to utilize the drive-thru window to pick up items that have been placed on hold.

The library staff has been hard at work, preparing to welcome patrons through the doors once again and taking steps to ensure their safety. Sanitizing stations have been installed throughout the building; a modified, socially-distanced computer lab has been set up; and returned items are being quarantined before being returned to library shelves.

The library will limit the number of people allowed into the building at one time, as well as limiting the amount of time an individual may spend browsing. Masks must be worn by both staff and patrons while inside the building.

“While we understand that COVID is still a concern in our community, we have also taken the necessary precautions in order to reopen our doors for browsing purposes. Our staff has been busy with these preparations and we look forward to seeing patrons peruse our shelves once again,” said Hill.

Passport services, notary services, study rooms, and meeting rooms are not available at this time, and library programming will continue to be offered virtually until it is safe to offer in-person classes and events once again.