Mississippi River travelers reclaim stolen boat after high-speed chase near Cape Girardeau

An alleged boat bandit was arrested Sunday in Cape Girardeau after a high-speed chase on the Mississippi River. 44-year-old Richard Futrell, of Cape Girardeau, has been charged with one count of stealing for appropriating a watercraft without consent after having been found guilty of two previous stealing-related offenses within 10 years. The owner of the boat and a second man who reported the theft saw a man matching Futrell’s description traveling north in the stolen boat near the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge about 6:45 a.m. The two men later located Futrell aboard the stolen boat near the Diversion Channel boat ramp. They received assistance from a pair of local boaters and pursued the stolen vessel until eventually forcing it to a stop and confronting the alleged thief. Futrell later admitted to taking the boat from the Red Star Boat Dock area “due to another unknown male subject telling him to drive it to Memphis” and claimed to have fled from the pursuing boats due to “not knowing them.” Learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

