Sept. 9th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 25 new confirmed cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 1,106 confirmed cases and 76 probable cases. There are 29 new recoveries. This brings the total to 1,182 cases with 970 recoveries, and 13 deaths in the county. 352 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 638 are in the City of Cape, and 192 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 208 cases (180 confirmed, 28 probable), 164 recoveries, 1 death

4 new confirmed

1 new probable

Perry – 507 cases (479 confirmed, 28 probable), 448 recoveries, 4 deaths

19 new confirmed

36 recoveries

Scott – 704 cases, 557 recoveries, 14 deaths

5 new cases

9 new recoveries

Stoddard – 383 cases, 298 recoveries, 10 deaths

26 new cases

2 new recoveries