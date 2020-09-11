Poplar Bluff woman pleads guilty to child pornography charge

A sentencing has been set for a Poplar Bluff woman after she pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge. Officials with the Poplar Bluff Police Department report that Amber Longhibler pleaded guilty to a felony charge of sexual exploitation of a minor and engaging in multiple instances of sexual exploitation of a child, with the intent of producing video depiction of these instances. Authorities interviewed her co-defendant, Brandon Hopper, in which he admitted that they had been exchanging pornographic material over their phones. Investigators found multiple instances of sexually explicit imagery on the phones used, which showed a minor under 18 years old, who is related to Longhibler. Her sentencing is set for December 8th, and faces a minimum of 15 years for these charges. Hopper has been indicted on the felony charge of sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of child pornography. He has a trail set for October 20th.

Like this: Like Loading...