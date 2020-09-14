MO research shows job candidates score higher in face-to-face interviews than through video
A Missouri study suggests job candidates are rated lower in virtual interviews than they are in face-to-face interviews. Three researchers at the Missouri University of Science and Technology headed the project involving 21 job interviews with 84 participants. Assistant Professor of Psychological Science Clair Kueny says being in front of someone adds pressure.
The researchers say businesses should do all virtual interviews or all in-person interviews – not a mix of the two.