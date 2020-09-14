SEMI Crash Blocking U.S. 60 near McCracken-Ballard County Line East of Kevil

A SEMI crash is blocking U.S. 60 near the McCracken-Ballard County line between KY 1367/Apperson Road and KY 995/Rice Springs Road.

The crash also took out some power lines cutting power to portions of the area near the crash near the west edge of Kevil. Utility crews are on site.

The truck went off the road just before 3 a.m., CDT. The truck is hauling foodstuffs that will have to be offloaded before it can be removed. Both lanes of U.S, 60 are blocked.

Traffic between Paducah and Wicliffe should detour via U.S. 62, KY 286 and KY 121.

Utility crews on-site are indicating they have about another hour of work at this crash site.

There is still considerable debris along the right of way.

Estimated duration is now 1 hour. That pushes the estimated duration to about 9 a.m., CDT.