Weekend Sept. 11th – 13th Cape County COVID Update

Over the weekend, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center confirmed 2 new COVID-19 related deaths. They also reported 127 new confirmed cases and 3 new probable cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 1,258 confirmed cases and 79 probable cases. There are 57 new recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 1,337 cases with 1,053 recoveries, and 15 deaths. 393 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 721 are in the City of Cape, and 223 are in Jackson.

Friday Updates:

Bollinger – 236 cases (208 confirmed, 28 probable), 164 recoveries, 1 death

17 new confirmed

Perry – 550 cases (514 confirmed, 36 probable), 465 recoveries, 4 deaths

35 new confirmed

8 new probable

17 new recoveries

Scott – 717 cases, 604 recoveries, 14 deaths

7 new cases

12 new recoveries

Stoddard – 405 cases, 312 recoveries, 10 deaths

11 new cases

10 new recoveries