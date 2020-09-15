Fifteen Sentenced to Prison

Union County State’s Attorney Daniel Klingemann announced the following sentences to the Illinois Department of Corrections:

Amanda Nicole Gaddis (DOB: 3/24/1978) of Jonesboro, Illinois has been sentenced to three (3) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one (1) count of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine (Class 3 Felony). Gaddis will also serve a one (1) year Mandatory Supervised Release. Gaddis was arrested in January 2018 following an investigation by Union County Sheriff’s Deputies where she was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Cody Daniel Cook (DOB: 2/2/1993) of Anna, Illinois has been sentenced to a total of three (3) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one (1) count of Aggravated Battery (Class 2 Felony) and one (1) count of Burglary (Class 2 Felony). Cook will also serve a two (2) year Mandatory Supervised Release. Cook was sentenced in two separate cases. Cook was arrested in January 2018 following an investigation by Union County Sheriff’s Deputies where Cook spit in the eye of a Union County Sheriff’s Deputy, knowing the Deputy to be performing his official duties. Cook was then arrested in February 2020 following an investigation by Anna Police where it showed that Cook entered a local business with the intent to commit a theft.

Lori Beth Camden (DOB: 2/12/1988) of Cobden, Illinois has been sentenced to three (3) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one (1) count of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine (Class 3 Felony). Camden will also serve a one (1) year Mandatory Supervised Release. Camden was arrested in February 2019 by Union County Sheriff’s Deputies following a traffic stop where she was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Herman L. Chapman (DOB: 4/8/1971) of Cobden, Illinois has been sentenced to six (6) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one (1) count of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence (Class 1 Felony). Chapman will also serve a two (2) year Mandatory Supervised Release. Chapman was arrested in August 2019 following a traffic crash investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Deputies. Chapman struck a vehicle on Route 146 East causing the vehicle to overturn which resulted in injuries to the driver and passenger of that vehicle. This was Chapman’s fifth time committing this offense.

Jheric Tramond Rush (DOB: 5/11/1997) of Cairo, Illinois has been sentenced to six (6) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one (1) count of Home Invasion (Class X Felony). Rush will also serve a three (3) year Mandatory Supervised Release. Rush was arrested in August 2019 following an investigation by Union County Sheriff’s Deputies. Anna Police assisted in the investigation. Rush entered a local residence without permission, while armed with a firearm, knowing the resident was home, and used force upon the resident by shoving the victim onto a couch and beating the victim with the firearm.

Valentin Trujillo Tehandon (DOB: 9/21/2000) of Carbondale, Illinois has been sentenced to two (2) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one (1) count of Aggravated Battery (Class 3 Felony). Tehandon will also serve a one (1) year Mandatory Supervised Release. Tehandon was arrested in October 2019 following an investigation by Union County Sheriff’s Deputies. Anna Police assisted in the investigation. Tehandon struck his ex-girlfriend in the face on public property in Anna, Illinois.

Aaron Lee Isaacson (DOB: 8/24/1982) of Carterville, Illinois has been sentenced to a total of nine (9) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on one (1) count of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine (Class 3 Felony), one (1) count of Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle (Class 2 Felony), one (1) count of Burglary (Class 2 Felony), one (1) count of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine (Class 2 Felony), one (1) count of Unlawful Possession of Burglary Tools (Class 4 Felony), and sentenced to a total of seven hundred twenty-eight days (728) days in the County Jail on two (2) counts of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class A Misdemeanors). Isaacson will also serve a two (2) year Mandatory Supervised Release. Isaacson was sentenced in two separate cases each to run consecutive to each other. Isaacson was arrested in March 2018 by Union County Sheriff’s Deputies and Conservation Officers of the Department of Natural Resources following a traffic crash report where Isaacson was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Isaacson was found guilty in December 2019 after a two day jury trial to Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Isaacson was arrested in April 2018 following an investigation by Union County Sheriff’s Deputies where Isaacson entered upon the property of a local business and took possession of vehicle parts without permission; Isaacson was also in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia when he was arrested. Isaacson was found guilty in March 2020 after a three day jury trial to Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Burglary, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Burglary Tools and Unlawful Possession of Drug paraphernalia.

Bernard C. Robison (DOB: 6/11/1994) of Carbondale, Illinois has been sentenced to six (6) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one (1) count of Unlawful Possession of a Motor Vehicle (Class 2 Felony). Robison will also serve a two (2) year Mandatory Supervised Release. Robison was arrested in October 2019 following a traffic crash investigation by the Illinois State Police.

Irphan Gage Khurana (DOB: 11/12/1996) of Anna, Illinois has been sentenced to three (3) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one (1) count of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine (Class 3 Felony). Khurana will also serve a one (1) year Mandatory Supervised Release. Khurana was arrested in October 2019 following an investigation by Anna Police where he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

James Lee Smith (DOB: 2/5/1986) of Jonesboro, Illinois has been sentenced to three (3) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one (1) count of Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon (Class 3 Felony). Smith will also serve a one (1) year Mandatory Supervised Release. Smith was arrested in December 2019 following an investigation by Jonesboro Police where Smith was found to possess a firearm.

Troy Lee Guynn (DOB: 9/19/1976) of Anna, Illinois has been sentenced to four (4) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one (1) count of Residential Burglary (Class 1 Felony). Guynn will also serve a two (2) year Mandatory Supervised Release. Guynn was arrested in July 2020 following an investigation by Anna Police. Guynn entered a local residence without permission with the intent to commit a theft.

Joseph Wayne Schexnider, Jr. (DOB: 2/25/1981) of Anna, Illinois has been sentenced to three (3) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one (1) count of Violation of Sex Offender Registration (Class 3 Felony). Schexnider will also serve a one (1) year Mandatory Supervised Release. Schexinder was arrested in December 2019 following an investigation by Union County Sheriff’s Deputies. Schexinder did not register his place of residence with the Sheriff’s Office as required.

Ashley Elizabeth McAlister (DOB: 5/17/1984) of Anna, Illinois has been sentenced to two (2) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after admitting to a Petition for Revocation of Conditional Discharge for the original offense of one (1) count of Aggravated Battery (Class 3 Felony). McAlister will also serve a one (1) year Mandatory Supervised Release. McAlister was arrest in January 2015 following an investigation by Anna Police. McAlister stuck a person over the age of 60 years in the face with her fist. McAlister was resentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections after failing to comply with the terms of her condition discharge.

Brandon Joe Broadway (DOB: 11/10/1986) of Anna, Illinois has been sentenced to five (5) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one (1) count of Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle (Class 2 Felony). Broadway will also serve a two (2) year Mandatory Supervised Release. Broadway was arrested in February 2020 following an investigation by Ann Police where he was found to be in possession of a stolen motorcycle.

Michael Braden Swink (DOB: 7/15/1988) of Anna, Illinois has been sentenced to two (1) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one (1) count of Aggravated Battery (Class 3 Felony). Swink will also serve a one (1) year Mandatory Supervised Release. Swink was arrested in November 2019 following an investigation by Anna Police. Swink struck a person in the face with his fists causing facial injuries to the victim.