Pedestrian hospitalized after Sunday night hit-and-run collision in Cape Girardeau

After 9:30 PM Sunday, an adult male pedestrian was walking east across south Sprigg Street near Morgan Oak when he fell down in the center of the southbound lane. As the pedestrian attempted to stand back up, he was hit by a car that was traveling south on Sprigg street. The vehicle slowed down momentarily after striking the pedestrian but then continued to drive and ultimately left the scene of the accident without stopping or checking on the severely injured pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital by ambulance and he is currently receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. The victim has not yet regained his ability to communicate. A witness to the incident reported that the suspect vehicle was occupied by multiple passengers. If you have any information, contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

