Ashcroft Secures 25,000 Face Masks for November Election

Making good on his promises, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has secured 25,000 face masks to be delivered to local election authorities for the November 3 General Election. In a joint release, Ashcroft announced that Patriot Medical Devices, located in Cape Girardeau, is supplying the 3-ply, disposable face masks, manufactured in Missouri with American-made materials. In May, Ashcroft’s office distributed $4.5 million in federal CARES funding and a required state match to local election authorities to prepare for the 2020 elections. Later that month, Ashcroft personally visited each one of Missouri’s 116 election jurisdictions, delivering 17,000 face masks, 17,000 face shields, 40,000 yellow floor distancing strips, 16,000 posters encouraging physical distancing and 500 gallons of hand sanitizer.

