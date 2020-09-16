Cape man charged with first-degree statutory rape, sodomy

A Cape Girardeau man has been arrested on a warrant for one count of first-degree statutory rape and two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy. The alleged offenses were committed about seven to eight years ago in Cape Girardeau while 40-year-old Alonzo Jones lived on Themis Street. The offenses started as sexual harassment before turning into sexual assault. An officer stated that Jones was physically abusive and may retaliate against the victims with physical violence for making statements against him. Jones is now being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond. A bond-review hearing is scheduled on Sept. 21 at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

