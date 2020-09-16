Sept. 15th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 19 new confirmed cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 1,310 confirmed cases and 79 probable cases. There are 25 new recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 1,389 cases with 1,115 recoveries, and 15 deaths. 398 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 754 are in the City of Cape, and 237 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 324 cases (266 confirmed, 29 probable), 164 recoveries, 1 death

29 new confirmed

Due to staffing issues and an unexpected surge in cases, the Bollinger County Health Center has temporarily suspended the posting of active vs. recovered and travel-related/contact/unknown data

Perry – 589 cases (549 confirmed, 40 probable), 491 recoveries, 4 deaths

Scott – 766 cases, 624 recoveries, 14 deaths

24 new cases

18 new recoveries

Stoddard – 442 cases, 330 recoveries, 11 deaths

14 new cases

18 new recoveries