Phase 2 of Center Junction work expected to begin Monday

Phase 2 of the Center Junction diverging diamond interchange project at I-55 and U.S. 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson is expected to begin Monday. During Phase 2 of the work, contractor crews will shift northbound I-55 off-ramp traffic onto the new pavement and close access to Veterans Memorial Drive south. During this same time frame, the contractor will be working on Phase 3, which includes the operation of traffic signals at Veterans Memorial Drive. Once the Veterans Memorial Drive pavement tie-in has been completed, the entrance will reopen. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

