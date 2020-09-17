Texas Man charged with Aggravated Reckless Driving and Reckless Conduct in Union County, IL

A Texas man is charged with Aggravated Reckless Driving and Reckless Conduct in a 2018 crash in Union County. 51-year-old Derek Adams, of Houston, TX, is charged after an extensive investigation by Illinois State Police following a vehicle accident on the off ramp of Interstate 57 and State Route 146, Union County, Illinois in August of 2018. While driving a commercial motor vehicle, Adams failed to stop at a stop sign crashing into a passenger car in which one adult and two children were injured. One of the children received life threatening injuries resulting in permanent disability. Adams is set for a First Appearance on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

