Sept. 17th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 40 new confirmed cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 1,380 confirmed cases and 79 probable cases. There are 16 new recoveries. This brings the total to 1,459 cases with 1,141 recoveries, and 15 deaths in the county. 409 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 802 are in the City of Cape, and 248 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 355 cases (324 confirmed, 31 probable), 229 recoveries, 1 death

8 new confirmed

1 new probable

12 new recoveries

Perry – 607 cases (564 confirmed, 43 probable), 504 recoveries, 4 deaths

Scott – 792 cases, 698 recoveries, 15 deaths

1 new death

18 new cases

Stoddard – 464 cases, 344 recoveries, 14 deaths

12 new cases

5 new recoveries