VA Announces Flu Shot Clinics for Veterans Poplar Bluff Location to Offer Drive-Thru Vaccinations

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff will offer multiple opportunities for veteran patients to receive their flu vaccinations this season. Drive-thru flu shot clinics will be offered daily on weekdays at Poplar Bluff from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. between September 21 and October 9. Additional walk-in clinics will be held at the Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Farmington, West Plains, Paragould and Pocahontas VA clinic locations on September 25 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. If veterans do not get their flu shot at a VA clinic, they should notify their primary care team so it can be recorded in their VA record. Veterans can locate VA-approved, in-network providers by visiting https://www.va.gov/find-locations.

