Trading Post – September 19
BF Goodrich radial tire – never used – $200
Drum equipment – ph #: 573-334-6543
————–
Tree trimming service
Buying: gas-powered hedge trimmer – ph #: 573-837-3237
————–
Garage Sale – 1662 westwood – Cape G
————–
Garage Sale – 1506 Sloan – Cape G
————–
Buying: Hi-8 camcorder – ph #: 334-3595
————–
Smith & Wesson pistol – $1,500 – ph #: 576-0030
————–
Utility storage cabinet – $60
Craftsman weed eater – $25 – ph #: 334-2055
————–
Player piano – ph #: 380-0986
————–
Seasoned firewood – $50/truckload – ph #: 573-382-1711
————–
Schwinn ladies 5-speed bicycle – $200 – ph #: 573-270-1476
————–
Beer & soda lights/signs
Buying: Stihl garder tiller
Buying: Bose stereo – ph #: 667-5540
————–
21 qt granite canning pot – w/lids & caps
Buying: Vintage 1965 Missouri license plate – ph # 450-9172
————–
Husky riding mower – $250
Husqvarna self-propelled push mower – $75 – ph #: 334-1757
————–
Buying: Patio furniture
Buying: Hedge trimmer – ph #: 701-390-3495
————–
AR-15 & AR-10 rifles – ph #: 450-1862
————–
Buying: Pickup truck – ph #: 573-282-2268
————–
Lift chair – $300
Registered Female Alaskan Malamute – $175
Buying: Vintage jeweled pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490
————–
Chevy rally wheels – w/tires – $500 – ph #: 573-576-8299
————–
Lane recliner – $75 – ph #: 573-450-5312
————–
Farmall H farm tractor
‘89 Lincoln Town Car – ph #: 573-703-1237