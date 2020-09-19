Trading Post – September 19

BF Goodrich radial tire – never used – $200

Drum equipment – ph #: 573-334-6543

————–

Tree trimming service

Buying: gas-powered hedge trimmer – ph #: 573-837-3237

————–

Garage Sale – 1662 westwood – Cape G

————–

Garage Sale – 1506 Sloan – Cape G

————–

Buying: Hi-8 camcorder – ph #: 334-3595

————–

Smith & Wesson pistol – $1,500 – ph #: 576-0030

————–

Utility storage cabinet – $60

Craftsman weed eater – $25 – ph #: 334-2055

————–

Player piano – ph #: 380-0986

————–

Seasoned firewood – $50/truckload – ph #: 573-382-1711

————–

Schwinn ladies 5-speed bicycle – $200 – ph #: 573-270-1476

————–

Beer & soda lights/signs

Buying: Stihl garder tiller

Buying: Bose stereo – ph #: 667-5540

————–

21 qt granite canning pot – w/lids & caps

Buying: Vintage 1965 Missouri license plate – ph # 450-9172

————–

Husky riding mower – $250

Husqvarna self-propelled push mower – $75 – ph #: 334-1757

————–

Buying: Patio furniture

Buying: Hedge trimmer – ph #: 701-390-3495

————–

AR-15 & AR-10 rifles – ph #: 450-1862

————–

Buying: Pickup truck – ph #: 573-282-2268

————–

Lift chair – $300

Registered Female Alaskan Malamute – $175

Buying: Vintage jeweled pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490

————–

Chevy rally wheels – w/tires – $500 – ph #: 573-576-8299

————–

Lane recliner – $75 – ph #: 573-450-5312

————–

Farmall H farm tractor

‘89 Lincoln Town Car – ph #: 573-703-1237

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: