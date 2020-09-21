Former State Lawmaker is Challenging Mask Mandate in Southeast Missouri’s St. Francois County

A former state lawmaker who’s an attorney in southeast Missouri’s Farmington is challenging the scope of the St. Francois County health department’s mask mandate. Former State Representative Tom Burcham represents businesses and residents who oppose the mandate. He says criminal penalties and fines cannot be part of a mask mandate imposed by health officials

Burcham tells our Farmington affiliate KREI that the health department has responded to him, and plans a meeting at 10 this (Monday) morning to decide what to do next.