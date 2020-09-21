Monday, September 21st, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Louisiana man who was found to have a loaded pistol in his buttocks during a jail strip search pleaded guilty today to weapons and contraband charges. In a plea deal, 24-year-old Justin Savoie copped to a pair of felony counts and a misdemeanor charge in connection with his arrest late last year at a residence in Golden Meadow.

Savoie received a five-year suspended prison sentence on the felony convictions during a District Court sentencing. He was also placed on three years probation and ordered to serve ninety days in the Lafourche Parish jail.

According to police, Savoie had a .25 caliber Titan pistol concealed in his rear end. The handgun, which has a 2.5-inch barrel and measures 4.375 inches long, was loaded. After Savoie’s collar, the Golden Meadow police chief told TSG, “Whoever thought a .25 caliber pistol could be an ass-ault weapon?”