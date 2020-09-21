Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 17 new cases in the region of COVID19 in the region. Alexander and Hardin Counties each have 1 new case, Massac County has 5, Pulaski County has 4, and Union County has 6. There are 3 new recovered cases. S7HD reported a total of 997 cases, 744 recoveries, and 25 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 64 (44 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 33 (23 recoveries)

Johnson: 152 (101 recoveries)

Massac: 91 (56 recoveries, 2 death)

Pope: 23 (15 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 155 (132 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 479 (373 recoveries, 20 deaths)