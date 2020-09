Weekend Sept. 18th-20th Cape County COVID Update

Over the weekend, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center confirmed 2 new deaths in the county, They reported 109 new confirmed cases and 5 new probable cases. There are 1,489 confirmed cases and 84 probable cases. There are 17 new recoveries. This brings the total to 1,573 cases with 1,158 recoveries, and 17 deaths in the county. 433 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 877 are in the City of Cape, and 263 are in Jackson.

Friday reports, none for Saturday/Sunday

Bollinger – 368 cases (337 confirmed, 31 probable), 229 recoveries, 1 death

13 new confirmed cases

Perry – 621 cases (575 confirmed, 46 probable), 548 recoveries, 4 deaths

11 new confirmed cases

3 new probable cases

44 new recoveries

Scott – 796 cases, 700 recoveries, 15 deaths

3 new cases

2 new recoveries

Stoddard – 476 cases, 349 recoveries, 14 deaths

12 new cases

5 new recoveries