MO Board of Education has lengthy discussion about the state of charter schools
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s website says the state has had 28 charter schools close since 2005. Charter schools are independently-operated public schools funded through a combination of state and private dollars. During a state Board of Education meeting, member Mary Schrag said education is going in several different directions.
Executive director of the Missouri Charter Public School Commission Robbyn Wahby says not having charter schools will not make traditional schools any better.