Route B overpass in Perry County reduced for bridge work

The Route B overpass over Interstate 55 in Perry County will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews make bridge repairs. This section of road is at Exit 123 near Perryville, Missouri. The on- and off-ramps will remain open, the release stated. The bridge work will begin Oct. 5, with completion anticipated Nov. 15. Work will be completed under one-lane traffic across the bridge using temporary signals.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.