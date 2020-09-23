Butler County man sentenced to time in federal prison on attempted meth distribution

A Butler County man was sentenced to time in federal prison yesterday on attempted distribution of over 1,300 grams of meth. The Butler County Sheriff’s Department reported that Byron Norris was sentenced for possession of more than 500 grams of meth with intent to distribute, as well as a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. These charges stem from an investigation made by the Sheriff’s Department on October 30th, 2019, after they received a call about a delivery driver who was threatened by a man, identified as Norris, at his home on County Road 4701. A search warrant was issued for Norris’s home, where authorities found over $30,000 worth of meth, as well as a .22 caliber handgun. Norris will be serving a total of 21 years in federal prison on these charges, 140 months on the meth possession charge, and 120 months on the firearm possession by a felon charge.

