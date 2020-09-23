Cape Girardeau Municipal Division to operate at Phase Zero

Due to the occurrence of one or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the personnel of the Cape Girardeau Municipal Division, all functions of the Circuit Court of Cape Girardeau County, Cape Girardeau Municipal Division are at Operating Phase Zero as defined by the order of the Missouri Supreme Court dated July 24, 2020.

This order is effective only as to the Cape Girardeau Municipal Division in Cape Girardeau. The Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson is at Operating Phase Zero by separate order. All other facilities in the circuit remain at Operating Phase Two. This order started Friday, September 18, 2020 and will remain in effect until at least the start of business Monday, October 5, 2020.

ALL IN–PERSON HEARINGS IN THE CAPE GIRARDEAU MUNICIPAL DIVISION ARE SUSPENDED.

ONLY EMERGENCY MATTERS WILL BE HEARD.

If you have a hearing scheduled during this period of suspension, please contact your attorney.

If you have a hearing scheduled and you do not have an attorney, please contact the Municipal Court Clerk’s office by telephone at 573-339-6323.

DO NOT ENTER THIS BUILDING Unless you personally have emergency business to conduct.

DO NOT ENTER THIS BUILDING If you are ill or have been exposed to someone who is ill.

These orders are in effect until October 5, 2020 and may be extended thereafter.