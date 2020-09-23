Poplar Bluff Police Department searching for suspect in junior high burglary

Authorities with the Poplar Bluff Police Department are currently searching for a suspect in relation to a break-in at the Poplar Bluff Junior High School. Officials with the Department reported that on Saturday evening, a white male driving a white Lincoln Town Car broke into and stole from the Junior High School. A video of the suspect is available at the Poplar Bluff Police Department’s Facebook page. If you know the identity of the suspect, you are asked to contact the department by calling 573-686-8632.

