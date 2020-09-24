Poplar Bluff woman pleads guilty to murder charge from 2017 house fire

A Poplar Bluff woman pleaded guilty to a murder charge from a home fire in 2017. The Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that 44-year-old Tara Maxfield pleaded guilty to a charge on 2nd degree murder. The charge stems from an investigation made by authorities into a house fire on Poplar Street in June of 2017. Officials report that Maxfield pleaded guilty to starting the fire, which led to the death of 57-year-old Tommy Younger, who succumbed to injuries that he sustained from the flames. Maxfield faces up to 20 years in federal prison for the murder charge. Due to her guilty plea, her remaining charges on 1st degree arson, and four counts of 1st degree assault, will be dismissed at her sentencing.

