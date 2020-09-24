Route DD in Scott County closed for drainage work

Route DD in Scott County, just west of County Road 465, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 30.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.