New Chief Executive Officer Named to Lead New Southeast Behavioral Hospital

Southeast Behavioral Hospital, the new psychiatric facility partnership between SoutheastHEALTH and Universal Health Services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Cockrell, RN, BSN, MHSA, as Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director, effective August 1, 2020. In this role, Cockrell is responsible for leading the team to deliver high-quality behavioral healthcare to patients in the region. Cockrell brings more than 25 years of expertise and experience in the behavioral health field to this new facility.

The hospital, currently under construction at 639 South Silver Springs in Cape Girardeau, is slated to accept its first patients in February, 2021 following six to eight weeks of intensive staff training. The 102-bed hospital includes two adult care units, a geriatric unit and a child and adolescent unit along with outpatient services.

SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman said, “Cockrell’s wealth of experience in the behavioral health field, coupled with his proven leadership record, will not only meet expectations for accessible, high-quality, advanced behavioral health services, but will be world class. We have a shared vision and commitment to patient and family-centered care with strong clinical outcomes.”

Most recently, Cockrell served as System Director of Behavioral Health at Appalachian Regional Healthcare in Hazard, KY, where he oversaw all behavioral health units and services across the system. Prior to that, Cockrell served as Administrator at Crossbridge Behavioral Health in Montgomery, AL, a 60-bed freestanding psychiatric hospital and partial hospitalization program. Cockrell has also held senior level administrator roles at Physicians Regional Medical Center, Knoxville, TN, Patients’ Choice Medical Center in Mississippi and Central Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, MS.

Cockrell earned his Master’s degree in Health Services Administration and his Bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Mississippi College, Clinton, MS, and his Associate’s degree in nursing from Meridian Community College, Meridian, MS.

Cockrell has served on several boards in the behavioral health field including the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Mississippi Nurses Association, American College of Healthcare Executives and Mental Health America (MHA) Board of Directors, among others.

Most recently, the public relationship event announcing the opening of the new Southeast Behavioral Hospital took first place for best corporate partnership event at the state marketing and public relations competition from Missouri Hospital Association (MAPHRM) https://vimeo.com/446937243/2321721255.

On a personal note, Cockrell says he looks forward to exploring all that the Cape Girardeau community and surrounding region has to offer, along with continuing to enjoy golfing and hunting.