Possible Suspect in Grooming Investigation in Illinois

The Jonesboro Police Department with the assistance of the Union County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting an investigation regarding allegations of grooming and indecent solicitation of a child, and they are looking for a possible suspect. The unnamed individual in question is a white male, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He is believed to be driving a 2009 or 2010 black Cadillac passenger car with tinted windows and an Oregon license plate. He is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach or make contact. If you have any information, call the Jonesboro Police Department at (618) 833-5500.

