Trading Post – September 26

BF Goodrich radial tire – never used – $200

Drum equipment – ph #: 573-334-6543

Tree trimming service

Buying: gas-powered hedge trimmer – ph #: 573-837-3237

AR-15 & AR-10 rifles – ph #: 450-1862

Seasoned firewood – $80/rank – $25 for delivery – ph #: 573-450-1703

14 hp Vanguard engine – $200 – ph #: 387-9005

Buying: tires for small Massey Fergusen tractor

Buying: acoustic guitar or mandolin – ph #: 573-282-2268

5-speed 1978 Schwinn ladies bicycle

Aluminum keyboard stand

Looking for someone to replace pool table felt – ph #: 573-270-1476

Two storage cabinets – $50/each – ph #: 334-2055

Buying: autographs – ph #: 573-334-6596

19 hp Koehler lawn mower engine – $100

Buying: 4-wheeler – ph #: 258-3540