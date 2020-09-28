Cape rental home in sustains ‘light’ damage in structure fire

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a fire inside a three-story residential structure on N. Pacific St. Saturday morning. Firefighters received the call around 9:10 a.m. and arrived to find a small couch on fire inside the first floor of the structure. The fire was extinguished with minimal damage and is considered accidental. No injuries were reported, and all occupants were out of the structure prior to the fire department’s arrival due to working smoke detectors. There is an estimated $2,000 loss caused by “light” fire and smoke damage.

Like this: Like Loading...