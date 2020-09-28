Missouri libraries go the distance to reach the community during COVID-19 era

Missouri’s 152 public library districts are rising to the occasion during the COVID-19 age to help serve their communities. State Librarian Robin Westphal says libraries recognize the importance of still providing critical services to customers, such as job searching, printing off documents, and reading materials.

Westphal says she is impressed with how Missouri libraries have adapted their summer reading program to reach the public virtually by holding storytime on Youtube and Facebook Live. She says most Missouri libraries are open in some form, whether that be with normal services, curbside, appointment only, or other ways.