Rifle shot during dispute in Cape, 1 in custody

The Southeast Missourian reports that one person is in custody after a rifle was fired early yesterday evening during a dispute in Cape Girardeau. Officers were dispatched at 6:15 p.m. to a building behind the 400 block of South Kingshighway for a report of shots fired. They located a suspect on scene who had fired a rifle at an adult male during a dispute regarding the rental of the property. No one was hit by any gun fire. There were only minor injuries from a brief physical confrontation between the two. The only suspect in the incident was taken into custody, and an application for an arrest warrant has been sent to the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor’s Office to obtain formal charges.

