Sept. 25th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Friday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 60 new cases of COVID19 in the region. Alexander and Massac Counties each have 2 new cases, Hardin County has 1, Johnson County has 43, Pulaski County has 7, and Union County has 5. There are 10 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 1,118 cases, 795 recoveries, and 25 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 75 (46 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 37 (30 recoveries)

Johnson: 209 (115 recoveries)

Massac: 105 (65 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 24 (15 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 172 (136 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 496 (388 recoveries, 20 deaths)