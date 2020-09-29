Arbyrb man pleads guilty to meth charges and possession of a firearm

Yesterday, an Arbyrb man pleaded guilty to meth and firearm charges. On November 4, 2019, a Confidential Informant (“CI”) working with law enforcement officers contacted 55-year-old Steven Bowen to request to purchase meth. The CI arranged to buy two ounces of meth from Bowen at the CI’s residence in Dunklin County, and an undercover officer went to the CI’s residence for the purchase. Bowen arrived at the CI’s residence and provided the meth. That same day, the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department obtained a search warrant to search Bowen’s residence, where they found meth and a firearm. Bowen pleaded guilty to Distribution of Meth, Possession of Meth with the intent to Distribute, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. His sentencing is set for January 7, 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...