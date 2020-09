A Dudley man was taken into custody in Stoddard County on Friday on sodomy related charges. The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department reports that 38-year-old Robert Szerszynski Jr. was booked on Statutory Sodomy or Attempted Statutory Sodomy – Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a person less than 12 years of age. He was transported to the Stoddard County Jail following his arrest, with no bond.

